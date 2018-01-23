CHENNAI: Industrialists have urged the Chief Minister to extend the Business Facilitation Act to the existing industries too, according to a statement from the State Department of Information and Public Relations issued by the Confederation of Indian Industries on Monday.

The Act facilitates a single-point receipt of applications for securing clearances that are required to establish a new enterprise in 29 days.“We’ve asked the CM to extend this facility for existing industries to obtain permission for expansion, renewals and to update changes,” the industrialists said in the statement. They also said that the CM had consented to their proposal and would take steps to extend the Act to older enterprises.

They added that three enterprises had got necessary clearances using the Act and 15 more would soon get.”Obtaining clearance from CMDA, DTCP, TNEB, TNPCB and other regulatory bodies will usually take 1.5 to 2 years. The Act has brought down that time drastically,” they said.