CHENNAI:Actor Kamal Haasan said more people would join him in his political journey.Speaking to his supporters at Royapettah here on Monday, the actor said that while commencing his statewide political tour on February 21 at former President Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram, he would reveal the name of his political party. “We are forced to go to people and more will join with us in our political journey. We will met the people between February 21 and 23,” he said.

However, he did not reveal whether it was actors or political organisations who would join him. He also rubbished the news circulated through social media that he was planning to conduct fans conference in Madurai on February 24.The actor held brief discussions with the office-bearers of his fan clubs from Virudhunagar, Madurai, Nellai and Ramanathapuram districts to finalise the preparations and security arrangements for his political tour.

Earlier, inaugurating the digital branch of Canara Bank in Velachery, Kamal Haasan said that he wanted to make the country proud. “I am one of the persons who believe that the pride of India should start from Tamil Nadu. A journey towards the goal will start next month. During my journey, I will get more brothers,” he said.

Stating that digital world was a path of young India, Kamal said the days were not too far for India to become a pioneer in the world on digital banking, digital education and digital entertainment.Later in the day, actor Parthiban met Kamal Hassan at his residence in Royapettah and wished him success in his political tour.