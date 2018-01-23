CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday told his fans that he was not forming a political party with an eye on the government treasury.

Meeting his fans at his residence here he said their journey towards the people started 37 years back.

"We are not journeying towards the cash chest but towards people's progress. Those who didn't ask the question what is in it for me for the last 37 years will not ask now," Haasan said.

According to Haasan he had not asked the fans about his religion, caste of political party affiliation.

But now he would ask his fans about his/her political party affiliation and many people are expected to join the movement, Haasan said.

Haasan who has announced to begin his political journey on February 21 from late President A.P.J.Abdul Kalam's residence in Rameswaram warned his fan club members that their actions would be keenly watched by others.