CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday took a veiled dig at actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan who are preparing to enter active politics, without mentioning their names of course.

In his letter to DMK cadre, Stalin said “Sensing the political weather, new birds are intending to fly. Of course, democracy is a sky common for all. The political arena has seen several birds who are languishing after a short time in the sky. On the other hand, DMK, which has self-respect and justice as its two wings, has been flying high for over 100 years.”

Referring to the series of meetings with party functionaries from February 1, Stalin said, “ I am eager to hear your suggestions for strengthening the party. Those who wish to bring to my notice the shortcomings in the party at the district-level, can drop a letter at the box which will be kept in DMK headquarters.

These letters will be considered by a committee functioning under my direct supervision. I promise that based on your suggestions, I will take further action and if needed, ‘surgery’. Opportunities will be given to the functionaries to convey their views to me directly too.”