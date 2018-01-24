CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko on Tuesday raised the issue of insecurity faced by ordnance factory workers after the Centre’s reported decision asking these units to withdraw themselves from production of ‘non-core’ items’.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it was unfortunate that the Ministry of Defence instead of concentrating in import through ‘Make In India,’ was taking away the products being manufactured by Ordnance Factories and handing them over to the private sector and calling the same as ‘Make in India’.

“It has become a mockery of the policy decision announced by the government,” the letter said.

“In view of the above, I feel that in the interest of national security, all the above policy decisions taken by the government may be kept in abeyance and a thorough discussion on all these issues has to take place in the Parliament,” the letter said.