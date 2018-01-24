CHENNAI: The DMK pleaded in the Madras HC on Tuesday to transfer the probe into gutka scam to CBI.

This comes shortly after the Income Tax department revealed that confidential information, which was exchanged between the Department and the DGP that sought action against highly placed officials, were found in VK Sasikala’s room at Veda Nilayam during a raid.

When the PIL filed by DMK MLA J Anbazhagan came up for hearing before the first bench, petitioner said the letter found at the late Chief Minister’s residence showed the influence gutka manufacturers had on the government. Since the scam involved more than one State and was a high-profile case, the probe should be transferred to CBI.

Senior Counsel, P Wilson said despite a ban on sale of gutka in the State, it was still easily available. “When we approached the police, there was no action,” he said. “When we approached the Assembly, privilege notices were issued. Therefore, we approached this court. I am giving up the DGP because he is also involved. I am not casting aspersions. Since higher officials of State and central governments are involved and offence has been committed in more than three States, I pray this court to transfer the probe to CBI.”

He said a payment of `56 lakh was made to the Health Minister and `60 lakh to the then COP. “Today, the then COP is the DGP. How can we get justice?” he asked. The counsel added that SC had said when there were allegations against a State police, investigation may be referred to an independent agency.

However, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan said even if higher police officers and ministers were involved, the case need not be transferred. There was a statutory bar and unless there was State’s consent, investigation could not be transferred.

The Advocate-General added the State government made a request to Income Tax Department to produce original documents, including hard disc as there could have been some tampering in the hard disc also. But, he said, no response was received.

As for why the I-T Department letter was found in Sasikala’s room, Narayan said the DGP said he had sent it to the Chief Minister. Shortly after that the CM was admitted in the hospital. Afterwards, the DGP could not find the letter. “We cannot ask the Chief Minister since she was in the hospital and thereafter so many people were occupying her residence,” he added.

He further spoke of how the police was indeed taking action as 4,780 persons were arrested and several were convicted. The bench posted further hearing of the case to Wednesday.

