CHENNAI: Continuing his interaction with his fans and supporters from various districts for the second day on Tuesday, actor Kamal Haasan gave a pep talk to them at his residence here. He asked them to function in a disciplined manner as they were under surveillance of the people.

“Ours is a journey towards people. We have started this journey well in advance - 37 years ago. For all these years, my brothers have worked without asking the question - what would I get. I hope you will function with the same zeal hereafter too. I say this to those who are desperate to know the destination of our journey: We are moving towards victory.

I say this firmly because our journey is not towards ‘gajana’ (exchequer) but it is aimed at the progress of people and we have to do that in a wider and efficient way,” the actor said addressing those gathered in front of his Alwarpet residence.

Stating that there were different yardsticks for victory and their yardstick was a very lengthy one since their path was also a very long one, Kamal Haasan said “Whenever we met so far, there was no question of caste and religion or which party you belong to. But hereafter, I will ask you to which party you belong. Because I have to ascertain that,” he said.