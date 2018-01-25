In separate statements signed by both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the two leaders said action was being taken against 23 functionaries. (FIle | EPS)

CHENNAI: Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami today continued to crack the whip against party workers for allegedly bringing disrepute to the party, sacking 23 office-bearers belonging to Theni and Erode districts.

Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Palaniswami, the co-coordinator, announced expelling 21 AIADMK functionaries from Theni district and two others from the Erode Urban unit of the party.

In separate statements signed by both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the two leaders said the action was being taken since the said persons went against party principles and "brought disrepute" to it.

They also asked the AIADMK workers not to have any truck with them.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged their respective led factions in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll, won by sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping the party posts of some of the key aides of Dhinakaran.