CHENNAI: Holding that policy decisions of the State cannot be interfered with, the first bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the orders of the State enhancing bus fares.

“There is no doubt that any price hike, including the bus fare hike, would affect the people. However, fair fixation is a matter of policy, in which the High Court cannot interfere,” the bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Abdul Quddhose, which rejected the plea, said on Wednesday.

The bench was disposing of two PILs, one from city-based advocate RY George Williams and the other from V Munikrishnan of Tiruvannamalai.

Williams contended that the hike was unjustified, arbitrary and made without following procedures. He wanted the court to interfere immediately by passing an interim order restraining the government from collecting the revised fare, which adversely affected the people and student community.

Munikrishnan alleged that the State government had been spending huge public money on achieving their political goal and now shifted the burden on people claiming financial crisis in transport corporations.

“The fare hike is like adding fuel to fire, when people are already put to great suffering by GST and demonetisation,” he added.

The bench directed the government to take steps to display fare charts in all government and private buses, prominently.

Price-fixation and/or fare fixation is a matter of policy with which the High Court cannot interfere. It is not for the court to entertain a PIL in exercise of its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 to decide what the fare should be. This is a matter of policy and it has to be determined by the government, taking into account the expenses incurred in running the bus services including the payment of wages.