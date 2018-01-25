CHENNAI: Demanding that the Union government mount pressure on Karnataka to release the Cauvery water, the CPI and MDMK, along with farmers’ organisations, will conduct rail blockade on January 28.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that to save the withering samba crops in central districts of TN, farmers need 15 TMC water. “The Centre should order Karnataka to release the Cauvery water,” he said.

Supporters of the CPI and farmers association will conduct rail blockade at Thiruvarur and other farmers association office-bearers will protest at Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruchy, said the statement.

Besides, MDMK chief Vaiko said his party also would participate in the rail roko organised by the CPI and other farmers association on January 28.