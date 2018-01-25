COIMBATORE: TEACHERS of universities and colleges are likely to have separate sets of guidelines governing recruitment and working conditions, if the HRD ministry accepts recommendations of the UGC’s Seventh Pay Review Committee.

There are three types of teaching positions in universities and colleges: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. The committee headed by V S Chauhan has suggested six levels: Assistant Professor, Senior Assistant Professor, Selection Grade Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Senior Professor.

While only PhD holders would be allowed to enter the university system, where teachers would focus more on research, college teachers would be asked to concentrate on teaching, as per the recommendation. To become an assistant professor in a university, PhD would be mandatory, while in a college, those with 55 per cent for postgraduation along with NET/SLET or PhD can be appointed as assistant professors.

In universities, up to 10 per cent of a department’s professors can be senior professors.