CHENNAI: Protest demonstrations were held in several locations in Tamil Nadu today by pro-Tamil outfits against junior pontiff of Kanchi Sankara Mutt Vijayendra Saraswathi for "disrespecting" Tamil.

Raising slogans against the junior Seer and seeking his apology, cadres of pro-Tamil outfits including Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam tried to go on a procession to the Sankara Mutt premises in the temple town of Kancheepuram. They were stopped by the police and removed from the place.

In the eye of a political storm for "disrespecting" Tamil by sitting when an invocation song to mother Tamil was sung on January 23 at an event, the mutt had defended the pontiff saying he prayed and meditated when the anthem was sung in reverence.

Parties including the DMK had said yesterday that as a mark of respect the pontiff should have stood up when the anthem was sung and sought his apology.

Following the protest, security was beefed up in and around the mutt premises on Salai Street in Kancheepuram.

At Rameswaram, cadres of Tamizhar Desiya Munnani went to the branch of the mutt and raised slogans against the Seer.

Upon the intervention of police and local leaders, the protesters later dispersed.

Similar protests by other pro-Tamil outfits were held in Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli. BJP leaders have defended the acharya.