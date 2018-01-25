CHENNAI: After 35 years, the files on the treatment given to the late Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran fondly called MGR, for a month in 1984 at Apollo Hospitals here, reached the State government on Wednesday.

Dr H V Hande (91), one of the close associates of MGR and Health Minister in his Cabinet, handed over the files to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat.

Dr Hande told mediapersons that in those days, the treatment given to the late leader was transparent and daily medical bulletins were issued to media. For example, MGR’s blood urea was very high during his stay in Apollo. However, Dr Hande, who has been practising medicine now, declined to comment on the allegations about the treatment given to the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

Recalling that when MGR fell sick on October 5, 1984, he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals and exactly a month later, on November 5, he was taken to Brooklyn hospital in the U.S. by a special flight, for further treatment, Hande said that at that time, he was carrying the files relating to the treatment given to MGR at Apollo Hospitals. After a month, he came to Tamil Nadu to file MGR’s nomination for the Andipatti Assembly constituency. Since Brooklyn hospital authorities said the files relating to the treatment in Apollo would not be required anymore, he had them in his possession.

After MGR assumed the office of the Chief Minister again, when Dr Hande tried to hand the files over to him, MGR asked him to have them in his custody. “Since the birth centenary of the late leader is being celebrated now and I have crossed 90, I thought it should be proper to hand the files over to the government,” he added.