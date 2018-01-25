CHENNAI: The DMK said on Thursday it has set up a five-member committee headed by former Union Minister TR Baalu to recommend measures to restructure the state transport corporations in Tamil Nadu.

The party said in a statement that the panel was formed on the advice of its leader MK Stalin.

The committee will study the functioning of such corporations in neighbouring states, hold discussions with experts and submit its report to Stalin.

The move comes after the government jacked up bus fares to rake in around Rs 3,600 crore.