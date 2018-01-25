CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s plan to develop a truck terminal on a 66-acre marshy land opposite Sathangadu iron and steel market, which acts as a natural water course for the surplus water from the Puzhal lake as well as the nearby Burma Nagar, is likely to be dropped.

During a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary, a decision was taken to drop the project as it was no more viable.

The chief secretary has ordered to look for alternate site as the present site is not viable, official sources said.

The site for proposed truck terminal got into a controversy as surplus water from the Puzhal lake and waste water from industries located around the Manali belt flow through the proposed site and then intersect with the Kosasthalayar river and drain into Bay of Bengal.

During the 2015 December floods, the reservoir gates of Puzhal and Poondi reservoir were opened to let off surplus water through the water course to the Bay of Bengal. The discharge was so huge that the entire area was flooded.

Now the government is looking at a site opposite the proposed area in Sadayankuppam. This site consists of unutilised 50 acres of land of the 273 acres allotted to the iron and steel market.

Interestingly, this is the third time the state government is looking at having the truck terminal in the iron and steel market in Sathangadu.

Initially, when the project was proposed, the CMDA has objected, stating that the iron and steel market land can’t be given for truck parking yard as the project was developed to implement the Tamil Nadu Specified Commodities Markets (Regulation of Location) Act, 1996. Even the traders had opposed the project, stating that the market was developed for improvement of iron and steel trade.

end of road?

Surplus water from the Puzhal lake and waste water from industries located around the Manali belt flow through the proposed site and then intersect with the Kosasthalayar river and drain into Bay of Bengal

During a meeting chaired by chief secretary, a decision was taken to drop the project. The chief secretary has ordered to look for alternate site