PUDUKKOTTAI: CCTV footage of two girls narrowly escaping from being run over by a lorry here has gone viral on social media and the police are planning to use it to create awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. Sangavi, a first-year BA student from Kanakkanpatti, and her neighbour Rani were returning from East Main Street after shopping when their scooter narrowly hit a slow-moving lorry on Tuesday night.

As both girls fell from the scooter and got under the lorry, the lorry driver promptly applied brakes and passerby rushed to rescue the girls from being run over by the tyres. The lorry then sped away as the girls continued their journey on their scooter after drinking water offered by the passersby.

Talking to Express, Sangavi said, “I am still unable to come out of the shock. I must thank the driver. He is like God to me now. His timely action saved my life.” The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed by the police to monitor traffic and the footage has been spreading on social media platforms. “Everyone can see that the girls weren’t wearing helmets. We are going to start a campaign to create awareness about road safety rules and the importance of wearing helmets,” said SP S Selvaraj.