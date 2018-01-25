CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the birth anniversary of the first Chief Minister of Madras Province after Independence, Omandur P Ramaswamy Reddiyar, which falls on February 1, will be celebrated as a government function at Villupuram. Ministers, MPs and MLAs will take part in the celebrations.

An official release here said a G.O had been released in this regard on the orders of the CM.

Ramaswamy Reddiyar was born in Omandur village near Tindivanam and engaged himself in the freedom struggle at an young age. He assumed the office of Chief Minister of Madras Province on March 23, 1947 just ahead of the Independence and held the post till April 6, 1949.

A staunch follower of Ramalinga Adigal fondly called Vallalar, he was very particular that everyone is equal before the law. During his tenure, the Madras Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947 was enacted ensuring the entry of those belonging to Scheduled Castes into the temples.