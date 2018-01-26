CHENNAI: Two senior IPS officers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the President’s police medal and 21 others, from the rank of constable to Superintendent of police, have been chosen for the police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day.

The medals will be presented during the Republic Day ceremonial parade to on Friday.

The two senior IPS officers are Rajeev Kumar, Additional director-general of police, welfare, and S Manoharan, East Chennai Joint commissioner.

The 21 officers selected for meritorious service include five women, like Vigilance and Anti - Corruption SP Radhika and R Lalitha Lakshmi, Superintendent of police, Economic offences wing.