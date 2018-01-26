PUDUCHERRY: Complaining that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is acting against the elected government, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs have decided to boycott tea party to be hosted by Bedi on Republic Day.

AIADMK assembly leader Anbazhagan met the media on Thursday at his chamber and said that while the nation is celebrating Republic Day on Friday, in Puducherry, the Lieutenant Governor is acting against the Constitution of India and her acts are a threat to democracy.

Though she is the representative of the President of India, she is acting like a dictator. Due to political reasons, she has been acting against elected government officials in Puducherry, which has affected their functioning here. She has opposed government decisions, stopped schemes announced in budgets, and is even threatening officials, he said. Bedi has also been calling officials to her office and warning them, he alleged.

The elected government has lost its freedom in the Union Territory, he added. Continuing his attack, Anbazhagan said the L-G has been contacting officials even for simple issues, and has forgotten her rights. The Central government too is encouraging her and even the Chief Minister of Puducherry has failed to oppose her, and together, they have buried democracy.