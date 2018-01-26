CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has made it mandatory for advocates to be in practice for 10 years consecutively in order to contest the elections to the council.

Passing resolutions here on Thursday, the council amended its election rules and affirmed that only those advocates practising for a continuous period of 10 years would be qualified to contest the elections. The resolutions have been sent to the Bar Council of India in New Delhi for its approval.

Further, the amendments have explicitly said that advocates who held official positions in political parties or who were founders of parties are not entitled to contest the elections to the member post in the Bar Council.

The council said that candidates should have filed, at least, 10 vakalats every year in the five years prior to the date of filing nomination to contest elections for any post in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, it said the rule over filing of vakalats was not required for designated senior advocates.

Apart from these considerations, the Council said those looking to contest the elections should not have been punished for contempt of court, involved in corrupt practices, should not facing disciplinary proceedings either before the State Bar Council or Bar Council of India or have charges framed by court against them in criminal cases.

Advocates who satisfy these criteria have to submit proofs of the same along with their nomination, in addition to an affidavit in non-judicial stamp paper (`20) stating that he does not suffer from any disqualification.

