COIMBATORE: The unsuspecting grooms conned by V Shruthi have not much to look forward to as the money she cheated from them has been spent. After a week-long police inquiry, the 21-year-old con woman and her family members were produced before the Coimbatore judicial magistrate court on Thursday and later lodged in the Coimbatore Central prison.

According to judicial sources, City Cyber Crime police sought the custody of V Shruthi, her mother Chitra, her father S Prasanna Ventakesh and her brother Sabari (19) for a period of seven days on January 18 to investigate into the cash trail and recover money from them. They were arrested last year for cheating men with promises of marriage and taking money and jewellery from them.

However, all attempts made by the police during their investigation to recover the cash went in vain as the accused had spent all the cash they fleeced from grooms. Cyber crime police said that the bank accounts of all accused were identified and it was found that there was no cash in the bank accounts.

“With the fleeced cash, the accused persons have purchased a house Chennai and an apartment in the city. Apart from that, they have spent all remaining cash in travelling to foreign counties and in purchasing the ornaments,” sources said. The cyber crime police managed to recover a few documents related to their properties and a few documents pertaining to the matrimonial websites. These documents would be used as a material evidence to prove the accusations against them.

As complaints started to pour in against the four persons from various parts of the State, a top cop instructed personnel to file an FIR for every complaint to make the case stronger. Sources in the city police also planned to detain all four accused under the Goondas Act citing the number of cases piling against them. On Thursday evening, at about 5 pm, cyber crime police produced the con woman Shruthi and three others before Coimbatore Judicial Magistrate Court V and were later lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. The bail plea, filed by the defense counsel, was expected to come up for hearing next week.