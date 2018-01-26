PUDUKKOTTAI: Eight fishermen from Pudukkottai were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy when they fishing near Neduntheevu in the early hours on Thursday. Two mechanised boats that they travelled in were confiscated. The arrested fishermen along with their boats were taken to Kangesanthurai naval base in Jaffna where they were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Karai Nagar, Jaffna for further legal proceedings.

Sources said, around 750 fishermen from Jegathappattinam of Pudukkottai district ventured into sea on 180 mechanized boats on Wednesday morning. All of the fishermen, except two mechanised boats in which eight fishermen had gone to sea, reached the shore on Thursday morning.

Members of the mechanized boats fishermen association in Jegathappattinam and fellow fishermen began their search operation to trace them and their boat and requested the Fisheries department to put in efforts to trace them.

Meanwhile, the fishermen welfare association officials were informed by the personnel attached to the Coastal Security Group that the eight missing fishermen were arrested and their mechanised boats were seized by Sri Lanka 33 nautical miles near Neduntheevu on Thursday.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as - Selvamani (52), Santhosh (21), Satheesh (21), Ponnukutti (55), Mathan (23), Satheesh (20), Ananthan (45) and Rajakkannu (50) - who are all residents of Jegathappattinam in Pudukkottai district.