SALEM: Five persons, including two women, today drowned in separate incidents in the district, police said.

Three persons-- M Nagaraj, his wife Prema and a relative Sukanya, part of a group of 11 tourists, had ventured to take bath in a pond attached to a quarry at Kandashramam, they said.

As they went deep into the pond, they started struggling as they did not know swimming.

Those on the bank tried in vain to rescue them, they said.

The bodies were later recovered.

In another incident, two 15-year-old students studying in the tenth standard drowned in a pond at Kuzhandampatti while learning swimming.

They were caught in the slush and drowned.

The bodies have been recovered, they added.