CHENNAI: The inquiry commission on the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has summoned four IAS officers – K Venkataraman, S Vijayakumar, A Ramalingam and Jayashree Muralidharan – who were functioning as secretaries to the late leader.

Of the four, Venkataraman has retired from the service while Ramalingam has been transferred as Commissioner of Arts and Culture Department now. Vijayakumar and Jayashree Muralidharan are still in the CM’s office. They have to appear before the commission from January 30.

The commission has summoned Karthikeyan, an assistant of VK Sasikala and Ayyappan, one of Jayalalithaa’s drivers.