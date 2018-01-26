CHENNAI: The great amount of opposition shown to the plea for a CBI probe into the alleged kickbacks in the gutka scam case strengthens the doubt and prompts the court to go deeper into the issue, the first bench of the Madras High Court observed on Thursday.

When arguments on a PIL from DMK MLA J Anbazhagan resumed for the second day on Thursday, the bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose wondered “Why such a strong opposition from the State to the plea”. When there are many investigating agencies and many States are involved, why cannot the CBI handle the case” the bench asked.

After listening to marathon arguments by the State, DVAC, petitioner and Food Safety Department, the bench directed all parties to file their written arguments by January 30.

Earlier, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan said the case being predominantly against State government officials, it should be probed by DVAC, with co-operation from CBI, and not vice-versa. Moreover, investigation by DVAC was in the final stage. The presence of two or more central government officials in the suspect list does not warrant a CBI probe. This apart, with the available resource, it is humanely impossible for CBI to probe all the cases involving central government officials, Narayan added.

Additional Advocate-General P H Aravind Pandian, representing DVAC, said that the petitioner has not filed the PIL in his individual capacity, but as a member and legislator of DMK. This exposed his political motive. The crux of petitioner’s contention was that when the DGP, who is the head of the State police, was arrayed as an accused, the probe by DVAC could not be fair and independent. But, the fact was that officials of DVAC did not report to the DGP or any other State police official for that matter, he pointed out.

Denying the argument, petitioner’s senior counsel P Wilson said even an FIR in the case was filed only after the issue was highlighted in the State Assembly by the Leader of the Opposition.

‘Sorry sir, you are made to suffer at the hands of our people too’

Chennai: The Madras HC has slammed the authorities concerned for refusing to sanction pension to an 89 year-old eligible freedom fighter, despite lapse of well over three decades. “Sorry sir, you are made to suffer at the hands of our people too, as, unfortunately, this is how the bureaucratic dogmatism with wooden approach works, at times, in this country, for which you fought to get freedom”, Justice K Ravichandrabaabu said and directed the authorities to sanction the pension within two weeks and deliver the same at the door-steps of the fighter.

The judge said he was unable to either comprehend or conceive the reasoning of the authorities for rejecting the petitioner’s claim. The judge was allowing a petition from V Gandhi, a member of Indian National Army, founded by Subhash Chandra Bose, and was part of Indian Independence League in Rangoon, Burma.