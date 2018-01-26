CUDDALORE: Tamil NAdu may soon see the ambience that prevailed in the State in 1965, when the Anti-Hindi agitation was at its peak, said DMK working president MK Stalin, referring to the alleged efforts of the Centre to make Hindi the sole official language.

The leader, who was in the district to observe the anniversary of mozhi por dinam (Anti- Hindi agitation martyrs day), waxed lyrical to the thousands who had come to hear him at the Manjakuppam Grounds. “Only the DMK has the privilege to hold such conferences. No one can uproot the Dravidar Munettra Kazhagham from the state,” said Stalin, in an obvious comeback to the BJP’s recent comments that the DMK would be ‘erased from TN.’

Further putting ‘Hindu’ and ‘BJP’ together, Stalin condemned the incident were the Kanchi Sankara Mutt seer Vijayendrar had raked controversy by not standing when the Tamil Anthem was played. “Maybe this is spiritual politics,” quipped the leader, much to the audience’s delight, in a time when the State’s political scenario is learning new theories.

“They say that I am incapable as I couldn’t dissolve the current regime. They say that if Kalaigner was leading the DMK, he would have benn able to do it. But we, as a party, don’t believe in back-door entries. That is not our aim,” said Stalin, adding even the judiciary was laughing at the State’s plight, what with the ruling members being embroiled in so many cases.

The DMK will be holding a demonstration on January 27 to protest the recent bus fare hike. If the government did not announce a rollback, there would be an indefinite strike from January 29, said the leader. “The current AIADMK regime is hanging by a thread. It cannot even remove politicians like ‘Gutkha’ Vijayabhaskar. I am ready to even face cases for making such comment,” said Stalin.