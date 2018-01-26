NAGAPATTINAM: Forty students of a panchayat school at Maruthu near Vedaranyam had a narrow escape on Thursday, as an alert worker spotted the spiking of the drinking water tank with pesticide and rat poison in the nick of time.

Nagammal

On opening a tap, 58-year-old Nagammal noticed that the water was pale white and emanated a foul odour. “I looked around and spotted a 100 ml pesticide bottle and rat poison near the tank,” she recounted, adding that she immediately alerted the headmaster I Vadivelu and kept students and teachers from drinking the water.

“Had Nagammal not sensed the danger, we cannot imagine what would have happened here as 40 students, aged 5 to 11, study here. I am unable to recover from the shock. Who could possibly think of mixing toxic substances in a water tank used by children?” headmaster Vadivelu asked.

As the information spread, parents of the students thronged the school to ensure that the kids were safe. Since the school does not have compound wall on the rear side, sources believe miscreants could have easily gained access to the tank. The police have registered a case.