CHENNAI: Taking exception to the Foreign Vessels Bill targeting the TN fishermen, passed by the Sri Lankan parliament two days ago, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged Prime Minister Modi to direct External Affairs Ministry and Indian Mission in Lanka to register a strong protest and to ensure that the legislation is not implemented.

In a letter to the PM, he said, “This new Bill has provisions to incarcerate our fishermen for longer periods of time and impose huge penalties, which run up to a few crores of Indian rupees. Those who fish in the traditional waters of Palk Bay will be left at the mercy of the Lankan government. This move has created widespread resentment, especially amongst the fishermen fishing in the Palk Bay.”

The Chief Minister said it was an unfortunate development at a time when ministerial level talks were completed twice and the Joint Working Group on Fisheries met thrice, to work out a permanent solution to resolve the issue.

Palaniswami pointed out that this unilateral move by the Lankan government had far reaching implications on the livelihood propositions of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and would definitely hamper proactive efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government and the diplomatic efforts taken by the Government of India.

The 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan agreement to cede Katchatheevu had created an imaginary International Maritime Boundary Line, the Chief minister said and added that the issue was sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

“Thus, it would be fitting for the Government of India to register its strong disapproval of such a move, affecting the livelihood of our fishermen in the Palk Bay, at the highest diplomatic level,” he said.

Palaniswami also urged the Prime minister to take immediate action through the highest diplomatic channels to secure the release of 108 fishermen and 165 fishing boats.

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin, in a statement, expressed shock at the new legislation. Pointing out that the DMK had opposed this Bill when it was introduced months ago, Stalin lamented that TN government had only written a letter in this regard.

