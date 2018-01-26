CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (TANGEDCO) procurement of coal from Indonesia through private and state-owned entities has caused a nominal loss of more than Rs 3,000 crore to the state government’s exchequer between 2012 and 2016, charged Chennai-based rights and advocacy group Arappor Iyakkam, based on the RTI replies it has got.

The allegation was raised at a time when the possibility of a hike in power tariff looms over people of the State, with cost of procurement of fuel for power production being a major factor to determine cost of power.

Between 2012 and 2016, the TANGEDCO received 2.44 crore tonnes of coal from Indonesia through 19 procurement orders which have been accessed through RTI petitions. The RTI petitions filed by Arappor Iyakkam reveal the modus operandi in place. The TANGEDCO floated tenders in this period for 6000 Kcal/kg of coal whose gross calorific value (GCV) is evaluated by the Air Dried Basis (ADB) (This coal has a Gross As Received (GAR) value of around 5500 in coal Index).

In the procurement done between October 31, 2012 and February 29, 2016, the TANGEDCO has calculated the procurement price of coal corresponding to 6000 Kcal/kg GAR value (which has a much higher ADB value than the coal for which the tenders were floated). The difference between 6000 Kcal/kg GAR and 5500 KCal/kg GAR coal is around 8 to 10 USD per tonne.

Because of fluctuations in GAR values of the coal procured, Arappor Iyakkam also estimated a best and worst case scenario of the loss to the exchequer. In the best case scenario, TANGEDCO’s total procurement of coal (5700 Kcal/kg GAR equivalent to 6200 KCal/kg ADB) and at 10 $ per tonne shipping price is Rs 1730 crore. The worst case scenario with 5500 Kcal/kg GAR (equivalent to 6000 Kcal/kg ADP ) and $5 per metric tonne shipping price is a Rs 3025-crore loss. The worst case scenario being a loss equivalent to 25 per cent of the procurement cost.

Arappor Iyakkam, at the press meet, blamed AIADMK leader ‘Natham’ P Viswanathan who was the Minister for Electricity during the period, for the nominal loss. “This method of calculating the coal procurement price directly using the GAR index without converting it into the ADP equivalent is the method of overvoicing used in TN. It is hard to believe a scam of this proportions could have happened without the knowledge of the Minister,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam.

The TANGEDCO, however, claims that the Gross Calorific Value of high-quality coal varies with each shipment and a fixed and constant ADB value cannot be demanded. But TANGEDCO acknowledged that the equivalent of the 6000 Kcal/Kg ADB specified in the tenders is 5604 Kcal/kg GAR. “The ADB values are tested, once we get the coal and none of the procurements in the time frame failed to meet the required standards,” said an official in the Coal Wing of the TANGEDCO.

This expose specific to Tamil Nadu comes less than two years after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence first issued a ‘general alert’ to more than 50 customs establishments in the country about over invoicing of coal imports from Indonesia. The CBI, which began investigating the overinvoicing of coal, arrested Manoj Kumar Garg, co-owner of Dubai-based firm Glints Global General Trading for overvaluing imported coal to the tune of Rs 280 crore. The CBI, regarding the overinvoicing of coal, which is sub-judiced in the Delhi HC, recently filed FIRs against CEPL, MMTC and Aravalli Power Corporation on January 22.

“We have forwarded the evidences pertaining to TN to Prashant Bhushan. We demand a Special Investigation Team to be formed because even after two years, big players such as Adani have escaped the CBI net,” Jayaram told Express.