COIMBATORE: Teacher unionists have opposed Bharathiar University’s decision to continue with allowing principals of self-financing colleges to retire at 65 years of age as against the State government’s order, which has fixed the retirement age as 62 years.

During the Syndicate meeting held on November 11, the University resolved that the Government’s Order 325 (dated August 18, 2003) regarding the retirement of the self financing college principals would be implemented. The GO set the retirement age for college principals at 62 years.

Meanwhile, the minutes of a meeting held on December 28 was circulated among members. It stated, it was resolved to continue the existing system of permitting principals’ age limit of 65 years.

Teacher unionists were shocked by the University’s decision and said that this was in violation of the previous Syndicate decision and against the State’s order. In fact, they also alleged that the issue was not at all discussed in the Syndicate meeting held on December 28 and one member even raised his objection about this to the University.

“Bharathiar University should follow State’s order. It does not have the power to fix the retirement age,” said N Pasupathy, former general secretary of Association of University Teachers. If the self financing colleges wanted the retirement age to be revised, they should submit a representation and get a GO passed, he added.

Bharathiar University’s Vice Chancellor A Ganapathy said, “While discussing action taken on resolution passed during previous Syndicate meeting, it was discussed again and decided to continue with 65 years as retirement age. One particular Syndicate member was late to the meeting and that was the reason why he was not aware of it.”