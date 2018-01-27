THOOTHUKUDI: Government schools of Udangudi played host to an unusual visitor on Republic Day. A 67-year-old man, sponsoring meals and distributing sweets for the students and the staff, was a face often seen on the streets seeking alms. Whatever little he could spare was spent on the students on Friday.

Poolpandian (67) always dreamt of doing his bit for the students. The occasion presented itself on Friday when the nation marked its 69th Republic Day. While his sustenance is dependent on the charity of his fellow humans, he did not let that come in the way of his efforts to bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of students. He managed to distribute sweets to students of 24 government schools in Udangudi Panchayat Union.

However, it was not a spur of the moment thing. A day before playing Santa, he collected information about all the government schools in the area and also inquired about their specific needs. Then, he approached the officials of Assistant Elementary Education Office (AEEO) with the desire to distribute sweets. At first hesitant, the officials soon relented and gave him the go-ahead.

When the big day arrived, Poolpandian ordered 1,200 ‘laddus’ for the students of 23 government schools and one private school in Udangudi. He also offered a plastic tank of 1,000-litre capacity to one panchayat union school in Puthumanai, a CD-player to a panchayat union primary school in Sivalur, three drinking-water drums and a tumbler made of silver to the government schools in Periyatheru, Puthutheru and North Kalankudiyiruppu respectively.

Poolpandian also took part in Republic Day’s celebrations of Udangudi Government Middle School. Apart from sweets, he ordered biriyanis for the 120-odd students, parents and teachers of the school. “He took a corner on the floor and enjoyed the food with the students,” said A Prince, headmaster of the school.

The old man later interacted with the students and promised them grand prize the next time he came calling.