CHENNAI:Hard work and indomitable spirit to dig deep into the treasures of ancient culture, tradition, heritage and history during a career spanning more than five decades, fetched R Nagaswamy, Padma Bhushan.

Having served as the first Director of State Department of Archaeology, established in 1966, till retirement in 1988,this octogenarian played a vital role in the excavations at Panchalankurichi,Gangaikondacholapuram, Alagankulam and Korkai while rendering yeoman service in restoration of monumental sites, including the famous Madurai Nayakkar Mahal.

Nagaswamy was the pioneer in teaching students history on site, instead of confining them within the four walls of the class room. Hero stone inscriptions were brought to the fore by village to village survey of epigrahical inscriptions and the Institute of Epigraph, he founded, honed the skills of young archaeologists.

Feeling extremely happy, Nagaswamy recalled that he had been examined 26 times before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on the evidence of existence of a temple structure beneath the Babri Masjid in Ramjanmabhoomi case. He had extensively travelled abroad and delivered lectures at famous institutions, including the Oxford and Harvard. Three of his articles were published in 25 languages by UNESCO.

“The government has rewarded sincere work without political lineage. If you work at both national and international levels, you receive the deserving recognition,” was Nagaswamy’s response to the honour conferred on him.