NAGAPATTINAM: Trust auto dealers to know which road leads to the next pot of money. Days after the State government announced Feb 24 as the launch date of the Amma scooter scheme, which allows up to 50 per cent subsidy to women buying two-wheelers, private auto dealers here have started reaching out to potential customers through pamphlets, flex boards and help desks.

To buy scooters under the scheme, you can get a quotation from a dealer and apply at the Block Development Office or the municipality with the relevant documents. Dealers though are not just giving quotations, they are issuing application forms as well for the scheme and helping clients fill them up.

In Mayiladuthurai, five dealers have put up flex boards suggesting they can be approached for application forms and queries. “Till now, you had to either make a full payment or take the EMI route. The scheme has just opened a third window,” said a dealer.