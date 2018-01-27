CHENNAI: It seems just like yesterday, but it’s already been more than 40 years since legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja made his debut with Annakili (1976).Brace for some monumental figures. During this time, he’s worked on more than 1,000 films and composed more than 6,500 songs in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Take a deep breath and let those figures sink, for, we may never see another composer be as prolific again.

During this illustrious career, he has collaborated with legendary directors like Bharathiraaja, Balachander, Balu Mahendra, and Mani Ratnam, and the union has resulted in enduring musicals like Sindhu Bhairavi, Unnal Mudiyum Thambi, Punnagai Mannan, Mouna Raagam… This space wouldn’t suffice to list the historical films he’s helped make. He’s won five National awards, received the Padma Bhushan, and now, won the Padma Vibhushan too. He’s come to be called Isaignani. Here’s the most astounding, remarkable aspect of his career: he continues to be active. He worked on more than five films last year, and looks set to repeat the feat this year too.

His arrival into the Tamil music scene of the 70s came as a breath of fresh air, like the arrival of great artists often do. Lyricist Snehan notes that it marked an experimental phase in Tamil cinema, which had till then remained cautious with classical and semi-classical tunes. “It’s not that he didn’t demonstrate those skills, but he was also able to bring his own flavour into his music — a rooted aesthetic that got through to the common man,” he says. Snehan considers himself fortunate for having had the opportunity to write lines for a Bharathiraaja teleserial, Thekkathi Ponnu, that Ilaiyaraaja composed music for. From having known the composer a bit, Snehan says, “He’s a child at heart. He’s straightforward and sometimes that’s why he gets misunderstood. There are very few people who truly know him well.” The lyricist believes he’s one. “I know of cases where despite his stature, he has composed music for free, because he liked the script.”

Actor-director Parthiepan still remembers how desperate he was to get Ilaiyaraaja to compose music for his debut film, Pudhiya Paathai (1989). “But I managed to work with him for my second film, Pondaati Thevai.” It’s an aspect that the composer has always been noted for: his eagerness to work with new talent. “He has never failed to recognise fresh talent,” Parthiepan says. “I think his biggest plus is that he gives music that people like and connect with.” In an age when composers are often accused of coming up with repetitive tunes, Parthiepan notes that no two tunes of Ilaiyaraaja are ever the same. “When I listen to his music, everything in life seems serene. That’s what good music does. It comforts you even when you feel lonely,” he says.

Even by the late 80s — barely 10 years since he had made his debut — Ilaiyaraaja had cemented his reputation as a great. “At that time, if a director had managed to get Raaja sir on board, producers would queue up to fund the project,” he says.

Veteran director Priyadarshan, for whose first film, Gopura Vasalile, Ilaiyaraaja composed music for, urges us to note that the composer’s music was made at a time when there was little technological assistance. “His music transcended social barriers,” he says. The maestro also made music for Priyardarshan’s 2016 film, Sila Samayangalil, which was among the last ten shortlisted films of the 74th Golden Globe Awards. “I learned the importance of silence in music from him. He always tries to understand characters, their emotions and motivations before composing,” he says.

The composer’s music has been instrumental in films bagging notable awards. The 2000 film, Bharathi, for instance, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil, was highly appreciated for its music. The film’s director, Gnana Rajasekaran, thinks himself ‘blessed’ that he agreed to make music for his debut, Mogamul. “Initially, he wasn’t interested, and in fact, he had suggested another musician. But I insisted,” he says. “He is a genius and a man with a golden heart.” Among new-age directors that he has struck a good partnership is director Bala, with whom Ilaiyaraaja has done a number of films. Bala’s Tharai Thappattai incidentally marked the composer’s 1000thfilm.

Scientist who turned plastic into roads

A day after Rajagopal Vasudevan was conferred with the Padma Shri for his innovative idea of turning plastic wastes into durable roads he said that since the government was discussing implementing a ban on the use of plastic, he was inspired to develop an idea for using the plastic wastes to lay roads. “When the former President of India A P J Abdul Kalam came to our college, I pitched this idea to him and he asked me to proceed with it as it was very innovative. Within 20 days, I came up with the method by modifying the process. On October 4, 2002, the first plastic road was laid at Lenin Street in Kovilpatti, in Thoothukudi District. Following good response, we have laid one lakh kilometre length of plastic roads at several places across the country.”

98-yr-old yoga teacher yet to visit a hospital

Coimbatore’s 98-year-old yoga instructor who has trained over 1000 yoga teachers across the country has got a place in the list of unsung heroes for the prestigious Padma Shri award that was released on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee V Nanammal who has never stepped in a hospital in her life says she wants to build more than 6000 yoga centres across the State comparing to the number of TASMAC shops in the State. “The people in the state are ruined under the influence of alcohol and it is Yoga that could rescue people from the evil deeds,” she says. Nanammal is a mother of six children, has 12 grandchildren and 11 great grand children. “All my daughters and grand daughters gave birth to children only through normal delivery and it is only because of yoga,” Nanammal shares.

Eco-warrior charmed by snakes

Born in America and raised in India, Romulus Whitaker turned a childhood fascination for snakes into a career as a world-renowned herpetologist, author and conservation biologist. Speaking about his childhood in a video, Whitaker said, “I was smitten by snakes, the same way kids are smitten by tops, marble. In 1972, Whitaker founded India’s first Snake Park in Chennai with support from World Wildlife Fund. Later, he founded the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Centre for Herpetology to re-establish three species of crocodiles that were nearing extinction. The facility now houses 3,000 crocodiles of 15 species. Whitaker is a naturalised Indian citizen and currently lives in Chengalpattu. In 2008, he filmed “The Dragon Chronicles,” for PBS’s series Nature.