CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday called upon the people to be true to the Constitution in letter and spirit so as to make the nation proud.

“As we celebrate the sovereignty of our nation and proclaim to the world that we are a self-reliant, self-respecting and self-governed people, I bow my head in respect to the lakhs and thousands of freedom-fighters and leaders of the struggle,” the Governor said hosting a ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan to mark Republic Day celebrations. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other officials attended the reception.