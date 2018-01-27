CHENNAI: Class VIII students can relax, as no decision has been taken on conducting board exams for them. School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan said, “The government has not taken any decision. There is also no change in the system of the mandatory passing of students until Class VIII.”

This means all students will be promoted until Class VIII. While most States, particularly those ruled by BJP, do not follow mandatory promotion system, Tamil Nadu will continue to have it.

He added that the State is keen on coaching students for competitive exams, including NEET. About 100 coaching centres are functional. “We are also working to train students via smart phones,” he said. About 2,000 children will be given intense coaching for a week. Sports education may soon get integrated with school education, he added.