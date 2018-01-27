COIMBATORE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the number of papers in National Eligibility Test (NET) from the earlier three to two now. However, academics felt that unless one of the papers was not descriptive type, they could not evaluate the student’s qualification for teaching.

The NET is an eligibility test for junior research fellowship and assistant professorship. The previous NET examination in November had three papers - first two for 100 marks each and the third paper for 150. Now, the CBSE has reduced the number of copies from three to two. The first paper would have 50 objective type questions of general nature intended to assess the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate for 100 marks. The second paper would have 100 objective type questions on the subject selected by the candidates for 200 marks.

However, Association of University Teachers former general secretary C Pichandy felt that unless there was a descriptive type of question in the NET examination, it would be difficult to assess the candidates eligibility for teaching profession. “A teacher needs to have logical and analytical presentation and reflection,” he opined. Though reducing the number of papers in NET from earlier three to two has reduced the burden on students, the pass percentage is still low, he added.

Echoing similar views, S Swaminathan, former secretary of The NET SLET Association said, “The NET examination conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for science graduates, the question paper has varied marking pattern and negative marks for wrong answers. Similar stringent procedure should be introduced in CBSE NET for arts and humanities graduates.” He also advocated for descriptive type of questions in at least one of the papers in NET.