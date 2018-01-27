CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK leader M K Stalin and other political leaders congratulated music director Ilaiyaraaja and five others who have been chosen for Padma awards this year.

In a press statement, the CM conveyed his heartiest greetings to Ilaiyaraaja who was chosen for Padma Vibhushan award.

He also congratulated the other five awardees including Nagaswamy, a former State Archaeology department Director who has been chosen for Padma Bhushan and other Padma Shri awardees - Romulus Whitaker, herpetologist; Prof Vasudevan of Madurai; yoga teacher V Nanammal from Coimbatore and folk artist Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan.

Stalin also congratulated the six for bringing laurels to the State. DMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar also conveyed their greetings to the winners of the awards.