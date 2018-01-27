CHENNAI:In yet another case, the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to sanction pension to a freedom fighter, who waited for over 30 years to get his pension and died in 2002.The court said that grant of pension to the political sufferers or freedom fighters, who rendered their valuable service in getting India freedom, cannot be dealt with lightly. The court allowed a petition filed by M Anjalai (since deceased), the wife of freedom fighter KP Muthiah, and five of the legal heirs of Muthiah.

“The freedom fighters service to the nation is immeasurable,” Justice R Suresh Kumar said. “Had they not fought for freedom, we the 1.2 billion Indians cannot live with liberty. Whenever the application for freedom fighter pension is received by the authorities, top priority must have been given to decide such application, of course on the basis of the documents, certificates etc., submitted by the claimants to the authorities, as per the schemes.”

The judge said that Muthiah’s participation in the freedom struggle cannot be disputed as his service had been recognised by the State authorities and accordingly pension was sanctioned by the State government in 1969. The judge directed the Central government to immediately address the application of the freedom fighter and sanction pension from September 1972 till June 2002 and also sanction pension to his wife from June 2002 to September 2006 and calculate the arrears of such pension and pay the same to the legal heirs of the freedom fighter.

Muthiah was involved in freedom struggle, for which, he was imprisoned in 1945 and in fact, he was lodged for six months in prison at Jagarcha and Nilaganj camp jail. Subsequently, because of efflux of time, the jail records had been destroyed. However, on the basis of the documents submitted by him, the State government sanctioned pension to him in 1969. Thereafter he applied for the Central government pension in 1972 along with necessary certificates. But there was no response. In the meantime, he died on June 24, 2002. As there was no response, his wife filed the present petition. While it was pending, she died on September 19, 2006. Thereafter, his legal heirs were impleaded as petitioners.

‘Consider providing alternative land to those evicted from near pond’

Chennai: The Madras HC has upheld the Salem Collector’s move to evict families along the banks of Boominayakkanpatti pond. The court, however, asked the district head to consider providing an alternative site for those who are to be evicted. According to petitioners, they had been residing at the spot for more than 90 years. They claimed that the lands were assigned to them by the land owner and then the land owner had constructed a lake which was, after some time, taken over by the government.

Fundamental duties as important as fundamental rights: Chief Justice

Chennai: The Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Friday said that while fundamental rights are non-negotiable, citizens must regard their fundamental duties as being equally important, though non-enforceable. “We have a duty to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women, to protect and improve forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, to have compassion for living creatures, to develop humanism, to safeguard public property and to obscure violence,” Banerjee said in her Republic Day address.