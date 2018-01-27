COIMBATORE: Those in government service too are not immune to the pitfalls of red-tapism, it seems. A case in point is the situation of around 4,300 government school teachers, who pursued higher studies while in service without the nod of higher-ups, awaiting incentives and promotions commensurate with their educational qualifications. It’s been four years since their wait began and what is more worrying is the fact that they stand to face censure for going ahead without obtaining necessary permission.

It was a common practice among government employees, including teachers, to pursue higher studies after recruitment. The government, on its part, encouraged such pursuits by providing incentives, said Abraham Meshak of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Association. However, teachers first had to obtain permission from the department. Until early 2010, teachers could either get permission before pursuing higher studies or after completing the course from the Assistant Education Officer (AEO). However, the practice was of getting sanction after completing the course was dropped in 2010 to regularise the process.

There was a catch to the proposition: teachers could apply for permission only after confirmation of seat in universities. As, more often than not, the permission was not accorded before admission, teachers went ahead with the academic programme, with hopes of getting the approval after completion.

“Lack of awareness among teachers meant that they continued following the old practice,” said PK Illamaran of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association. Once they receive their degrees, teachers have to update their qualification in the Service Registry (SR), based on which incentives and promotions are given, provided permission was received before pursuing higher studies.

Around four years ago, the department decided to give permission to teachers, who went ahead with the course without their nod, and identified over 4,300 such candidates. Since the number was quite high, the department changed plans and instead sought to issue warnings to the teachers concerned.

Two reprimands

As per the rules, two censures would invoke 17 B of the Tamil Nadu Civil Service (Discipline and Appeals) Rule, leading to their increments being cut. The warning would have constituted a censure