CHENNAI: After facing trials and tribulations for around an year, the ruling AIADMK has embarked on the next key agenda - conducting organisational elections.

As a prelude to this, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch the drive for enrolling new members and renewal of existing members of the party on January 29.

CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy presenting

a momento to Baebhen, A 20-year-old

who had a liver transplant in Chennai

when she was only 5 days old, during

the eighth edition of master class in

liver disease 2018 on Saturday|

This is the basic work required for conducting the mega exercise of organisational elections. Besides, both leaders have called for the meeting of district secretaries and important functionaries to discuss the party’s strategy for the ensuing elections to local body elections.

A senior functionary in the party told Express that last time, the drive for new membership started on June 13, 2013 and it took more than two years to complete the entire organisational elections in AIADMK. But this time, there is a need for expediting this process in the absence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and in the changed scenario where new political aspirants like actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are entering the scene.

Once the local body elections are over, the process for organisational elections would gain momentum. In fact, those who win the elections would have a chance of getting elected to party posts in organisational polls.

The functionary further explained that as of now, AIADMK was in the top position in Tamil Nadu when it came to number of registered party cadre. “There is a compulsion on the leadership of the party to retain the membership because TTV Dhinakaran (rebel leader) is making big claims and winning the local body elections in a big way is a must for retaining the members, he added. The problems faced at the grassroot level functionaries, the need for working in unison etc., would be discussed at the district secretaries meeting.

The joint statement issued by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said as per the party constitution, organisational elections should be held once in five years and ahead of that the drive for new membership and renewal of existing members should be completed. The necessary forms would be distributed at party headquarters here. Each membership form costs `10 for Tamil Nadu and `five for other States. Up to 25 members could be enrolled in a single form. Similarly, for each membership card, `10 has to be paid in Tamil Nadu and `five for other States. Only those who possess the new membership cards will be eligible to vote in organisational election.

134 functionaries from Tuticorin district expelled

Continuing the process of weeding out supporters of TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK on Saturday expelled 134 functionaries in Tuticorin district for ‘anti-party activities’. In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami directed party cadre not to have any truck with the expelled.

Chief Minister urges people to donate organs

Chennai: Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami urged people to donate organs while speaking at the Master Class in Liver Diseases seminar organised by the Gleneagles Global Hospital on Saturday. Palaniswami said each person had the power to save nine other lives by donating organs such as liver, kidney and heart. Palaniswami highlighted how Tamil Nadu was the first State to establish an exclusive body to handle transplants - Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) -and said that since its inception, 6097 organs had been harvested from 1082 donors.