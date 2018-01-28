TIRUCHIRAPPALI (TN): A Chennai-based police constable was arrested for allegedly possessing an "illegal country pistol" at a hotel near the central bus stand here, police said.

The arrested policeman is working at the Basin Bridge police station, they said.

Two others were also arrested yesterday following his interrogation, police added.

Five pistols and fake Indian currency notes with a total face value of around Rs four lakh were seized in Chennai on Friday and two persons arrested in this connection.