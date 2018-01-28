COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here has started banning bachelors from visiting its famous Botanical Gardens after authorities allegedly received reports of “immoral” activities taking place inside the garden.

People entering the gardens would have to show their ID cards to the authorities as there were reports of immoral acts taking place in the garden, said an official.

“Almost 50 percent visitors have reduced since the new rule has been enforced. One of the reasons for imposing the restriction is that we have grown medical plants for educational purposes in the garden. But, we have been receiving a lot of complaints about the couples crowding the garden which made us take this decision,” Prof. Kannan, Botanical Garden in-charge and horticulture scientist told ANI.

However, the decision has received backlash from youngsters who say the rules are too harsh.

“We all are a group of girls, but they are not letting us in as we do not have proper ID proof. Some relaxation should be given,” said a student who was here with her friends.

But, a lot of people have applauded the authorities for taking the step. A woman who was visiting the garden with her family said she was happy as “there would not be any indecent activity inside the garden”.