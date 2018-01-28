CHENNAI: Moving ahead in his path further, actor Kamal Haasan, who is to launch his political party within three weeks from now, on Saturday encouraged college students to enter politics. He advised them that before doing so, they should try to understand what was going on in the country and the shortcomings faced by people.

He made this remarks at an interactive session with students of a private college at Tambaram. “I do not come here to tell you that I am entering politics. I call upon you to enter politics. I do not even ask you to join hands with me. Please enter politics and prove your power. The change will automatically come,” he said amidst applause.

The actor said teachers may say that politics should not be inculcated in students as they are studying, “But I think, they are the ones who are going to teach in future and who else can enter politics if not they. While learning, try to find out the faults in the system and later try to resolve them and bring in a change. I hope you can bring in that change,” he said and added that from today onwards, students should try to understand what was happening around them , because it was their duty.

“Understand who is robbing the country. Just understand why basic amenities are not available to all. The government which has to serve the people is selling liquor. Liquor sales is not service; it is a business, which can be done by any thief. It is enough if the government monitors it and it need not engross itself in that business. The government should divert all its concentration from TASMAC shops to improving education and sanitary conditions,” the actor said.

When a student asked, would it be possible to be incorruptible in the present scenario, Kamal Haasan shot back “Are you corrupt ? I am not. But I could have been corruptible. But I avoid the temptation whenever it comes to me. That is why I stand here as incorruptible. That is incorruptibility all about.”

The actor went on to say: “Please do not think that to be honest is not possible. Practically speaking, honesty is a great luxury and only a very few people can afford it. You need not be a rich to afford it. You can be a poor and yet afford that luxury called honesty. Honesty is a luxury which everybody in India can have. I have done so many sacrifices on my part and you have to do on your part. It is possible to be honest.”