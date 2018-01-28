CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Saturday led his party’s State-wide demonstration against the recent bus fare hike and warned the government that if it failed to rollback the increase immediately, DMK would intensify its agitation from Monday (January 29).

“If Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami does not have mercy for the people and fails to roll back the bus fare hike, from Monday onwards, we will stage agitations even without getting police permission,” Stalin said addressing the demonstrators here.

Stalin said despite pressure from government officials, DMK president M Karunanidhi during his tenure as Chief minister, refused to increase bus fares keeping in mind the interests of people. In this connection, he recalled that during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the Assembly, the ruling party accused the DMK of instigating the strike of transport employees instead of trying to resolve the crisis. “Now I say, if this situation continues, we will be forced to prove that allegation and instigate an agitation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi, son of MK Stalin assumed centre stage at the DMK’s agitation against bus fare hike at Tambaram here. A few days ago, Udhayanidhi said the time was ripe for him to enter the political arena. After raising slogans against the fare increase, he told the gathering “Hereafter, you will see me on stage.”