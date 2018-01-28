ERODE: Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said the government's policy was to get exemption from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and it had been urging the centre continuosly in this regard.

"The state government's policy is to get an exemption from NEET. Continuous efforts are being made in this regard," he told reporters here.

"We have already made an appeal to the Union government to exempt students of Tamil Nadu from NEET examinations," the Minister said.

He said till the exemption is obtained, the state government has made arrangements to provide free training to students to face the exams, which is compulsory to qualify for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

It was decided to start 412 centres to train around 78,000 students to face NEET, he added.

Sengottaiyan further said from these 78,000 the best two thousand students will be selected and provided 'special' coaching for NEET.

The Minister, who inaugurated a new CT Scan equipment at the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital installed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, said it would benefit patients from economically backward sections.