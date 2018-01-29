CHENNAI: The School of Social Work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, is collaborating with NCW and Government of Tamil Nadu for the establishment of five pilot special cells for women in the state. Ten female social workers (preferably having prior direct intervention experience), are required for full-time work at pilot special cells for women (team of two social workers each) to be established in Greater Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility criteria to apply

Candidate should have knowledge of issues of gender and violence against women in the district and State, and of direct interventions, and prior experience in direct casework and/or intervention work on women’s issues at the grassroots level.

Should have (a post-graduate degree in social work (MA in Social Work/MSW) from Central/Deemed/State-recognised university, and two years’ work experience in social development sector. Must also demonstrate commitment to working on issues of violence against women with both survivors and State systems.

If you have only an undergraduate degree in social work/BSW, you must have at least three years’ experience working with urban/rural women at the grassroots on empowerment and rights-based intervention on issues of violence.

You must be willing to travel across the allotted district, and occasionally within Tamil Nadu and to other States as per programme requirements.

Verbal and written fluency in Tamil and local languages/dialects is essential, and working knowledge of English and comfort with the use of computers and internet is also desirable.

These positions are full-time and based in the said districts of Tamil Nadu. You will be contractually employed and will be paid a monthly salary of `20,000. You will be expected to reside in the district. Only women/female candidates with the above-mentioned experience and qualifications, in the age group 18-50 years, can apply.

Interviews will be conducted on Jan 30 at Office of the Conference Hall, Crime Branch CID, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Registrations will begin at 9.30 am and will end at 1 pm. Candidates should carry a printed copy of their CV and original copy of their Masters/MA/MSW degree certificates with you. Travel or accommodation charges related with interview attendance will not be reimbursed.

For details, call: (022) 25525757/6