PUDUCHERRY: For S Kathijathul Hidhaya, a trained dentist based in Puducherry, clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course with a decent score was the primary goal. What she eventually got was a jaw-dropper All India Rank (AIR) One.

A bright student since her Kendriya Vidyalaya days at the JIPMER campus in Puducherry, she was a school topper in Class X with 472 on 500. She also fared well in Plus Two and cleared under-graduation at Mahatma Gandhi Dental College Hospital in Puducherry in 2016 with distinction. But her academic career thus far didn’t suggest she would go anywhere near NEET-MDS AIR 1. That was perhaps why she didn’t join any coaching institute in town.

“I used online tutorials to prepare and just took online model tests conducted by coaching centres here every week,” Hidhaya (25) told TNIE.

“After completing UG in 2016, I worked in JIPMER for a year and then took a break to prepare for NEET. When the NEET-MDS 2018 results were put out on Thursday, I was stunned to see my score card that read 702 on 960 and AIR 1.”

Her father B A Sameemullah, a retried Indian Air Force personnel, had worked in a public sector bank but passed away last year. She now lives with mother S Nasreen Banu and brother Abdul Rehman, who is pursuing a UG course.