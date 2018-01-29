CHENNAI: The first anniversary of Sri Raghavendra Granthalaya at Sooryodhaya Nagar, Neyveli village near Thiruvallur is being celebrated as a four-day event, starting from Friday.

The first anniversary celebrations will be marked by special abhishekam, homam, parayanams, innissai, devotional music, CD and book release, among other events, according to a release from the trust. The event has been organised by Sri Raghavendra Granthalaya Trust, Triplicane along with Sri Raghavendra Malaysia Mantralayam.

The kumbabhishekam for the granthalaya, known as prathiroopa mantralaya, was held on February 9 last year.

According to the release, the speciality of the granthalaya is that one can worship the Brindavana, that is said to have the miritiga (sand) given by Raghavendra to one of his disciples and also the statue of Raghavendra on the ground floor.

The granthalaya houses sannadhis for Dwaraka Krishnar, Manchalamma, Mangadu Kamakshi Amman, Aishwarya Ganapathy, Bikshalaya Naga and Hanuman. Furthermore, sannadhis for 72 idols of deities worshipped by Raghavendra in his penance, have also been planned, the release added.

Speciality

The speciality of the granthalaya is that one can worship the Brindavana, that is said to have the miritiga (sand) given by Raghavendra to one of his disciples and also the statue of Raghavendra on the ground floor