DMK working president MK Stalin leads the Alliance parties to protest against the Tamil Nadu bus fare hike in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo Service | P Jawahar)

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday led a protest demanding the rollback of the bus fare hike in Tamil Nadu along with its alliance partners.

The protest comes a day after the government-owned transport corporations announced a partial rollback of the fare hike.

DMK leader MK Stalin led the protest in Kolathur here. Members of the Congress, VCK and other parties also joined the protest.

According to the Opposition parties, the fare reduction announced by the transport corporations is very minimal and will not help anybody.

On Saturday also, the DMK led a protest demanding the rollback of the bus fare hike.